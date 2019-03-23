The Latest: San Diego-area woman fatally stabbed after crash

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a crash and fatal stabbing (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Authorities say a 25-year-old Arizona man who was driving a San Diego-area woman's car is accused of fatally stabbing her after the vehicle veered off a freeway and crashed in a Phoenix suburb.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety probable-cause statement released Saturday said Fernando Acosta of Phoenix got out of the car and accosted a witness with a knife before repeatedly stabbing Martha Thy of Spring Valley, California, on Friday along the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria.

The statement said Thy was stabbed while she was inside the car and on the ground outside it.

She died at a hospital.

Acosta remained jailed Saturday on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Acosta's behalf regarding the allegations.

---

11:30 a.m.

A 25-yearw-old Phoenix man who authorities say was in a car with a woman is accused of fatally stabbing her after it went off a suburban freeway and crashed.

The state Department of Public Safety said it was trying to piece together the circumstances that led to the woman's death Friday and the arrest of Fernando Acosta.

The woman's identity wasn't released.

News outlets reported that passers-by in other vehicles saw the woman being stabbed, stopped their vehicles and tackled the man.

Acosta remained jailed Saturday on suspicion of premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Acosta's behalf regarding the allegations.

Part of the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria was closed most of Friday for the police investigation.