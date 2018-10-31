The Latest: Police seek interview related to Evers post

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin governor's race (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Wisconsin State Capitol Police requested that a 23-year-old Barron County man be questioned about a Facebook post he made related to Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers.

Barron County Sheriff's Department reports show the request was made on Sunday. This week, Evers began to be guarded by the State Patrol's Dignitary Protection Unit, an unusual move for candidates.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said he couldn't comment on the request to interview the Dallas, Wisconsin, man. State Patrol spokesman Christian Schneider declined to comment.

Evers faces Republican Gov. Scott Walker in Tuesday's election. The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows Evers is deadlocked with Walker, each with 47 percent backing.

That is consistent with other recent polls.

___

8:30 a.m.

Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers started receiving security protection from the Wisconsin State Patrol following an unspecified "issue" from the weekend.

Evers' campaign manager Maggie Gau said Wednesday that Evers started receiving protection from the patrol's Dignitary Protection Unit this week. She referred questions about what motivated the move to the State Patrol.

A spokesman for the patrol said he was looking into the issue but had no immediate information.

Evers is locked in a tight re-election contest with Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates were traveling the state Wednesday, six days before the Nov. 6 election.

Walker, as have past governors, receives protection from the State Patrol. Candidates for governor typically do not get that protection.

The move to cover Evers comes after high-profile Democrats across the country were sent mail bombs.