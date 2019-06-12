The Latest: Police found teen mom while canvassing complex

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on newborn baby found inside a dumpster in Northern California (all times local):

11 a.m.

Northern California authorities say officers found a teenager accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a dumpster while canvassing an apartment complex.

Stockton Police Department spokesman Officer Joseph Silva says it's still unclear if the 15-year-old lives in the apartment building where the boy was found inside a plastic bag Tuesday afternoon.

The boy still had his umbilical cord and was taken to a hospital where he remained Wednesday. Silva says he's doing well.

Apartment managers told KTXL-TV they spotted the girl walking into the complex Tuesday morning and didn't recognize her as one of their renters.

No one answered at the unit where the mother was found. No one living nearby was able to tell FOX40 who lived there.

___

8:00 a.m.

Authorities say a teenager accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a California dumpster in scorching heat was cited for child abuse and will be released to her parents after she leaves the hospital.

The Stockton Police Department said in a statement that the boy was found wrapped in a plastic bag Tuesday afternoon in Stockton, south of Sacramento.

An apartment building resident heard cries and notified the manager, who pulled the child from the building's dumpster.

The boy still had his umbilical cord and was taken to a hospital. Police say he's doing well.

Police found the baby's 15-year-old mother nearby and she was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear how long the child was in the dumpster.

Temperatures in the area Tuesday topped 100 degrees (38C).