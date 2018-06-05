The Latest: Police: Hatchet death suspect limped into clinic

This photo provided by Metro Nashville Police shows Domenic Micheli. Law enforcement throughout the region are on the lookout for accused murderer Micheli, 36, who, from witness accounts, used a hatchet and another bladed instrument to brutally attack and kill his former employer. Police say 46-year-old Joel Paavola was helping clients with a workout Monday, June 4, 2018, when Micheli used a hatchet and another bladed instrument to kill him at The Balance Training center, at a shopping center in the Belle Meade community. Paavola had fired Micheli about 14 months ago, police said. (Metro Nashville Police via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the man sought in a Tennessee hatchet killing (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect in a Tennessee hatchet killing limped into an urgent care facility in a nearby town less than two hours after the attack.

Metro Nashville Police on Tuesday tweeted photos of Domenic Micheli walking into and out of a Gallatin urgent care facility Monday morning. Police say he was limping from a left leg injury.

Police are still looking for the 36-year-old, who will be charged with murder.

They say Micheli attacked and killed his former boss, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, early Monday with a hatchet and another bladed instrument at The Balance Training center in the Belle Meade community while Paavola was assisting clients with a workout.

Gallatin is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) from Belle Meade.

Police believe Micheli is driving an older model small silver Toyota Prius or Yaris.

11:45 a.m.

The suspect in a Tennessee hatchet killing was found competent last month to stand trial for a U.S. Secret Service arrest near the White House in April.

According to a Washington federal court document, a psychologist found Domenic Micheli "alert, cooperative, and very pleasant," saying issues possibly present when he was arrested in April "may have abated."

It says Micheli provided "information that could potentially be interpreted as irrational," but didn't significantly interfere with his understanding of court proceedings.

Police say the Secret Service arrested Micheli for driving to a White House-complex checkpoint and refusing to move.

A May 18 docket entry said Micheli remained in pretrial halfway house bond status.

Micheli remains at large. Police believe he killed a former boss with a hatchet and another blade at a Nashville area fitness center Monday.