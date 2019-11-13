The Latest: Police: Former YouTuber’s death ruled ‘natural’

9:25 a.m.

Scottsdale police say the death of an Arizona woman whose popular YouTube channel was terminated after her arrest on child abuse and kidnapping charges has been ruled natural.

Officer Kevin Watts said Wednesday there is no indication of a crime in connection with 48-year-old Machelle Hobson death at a Scottsdale hospital.

Hobson was awaiting trial in Pinal County when she died Tuesday.

She was accused of using pepper spray on a child's genitals and causing them to suffer malnourishment.

Authorities have said Hobson locked up children in a closet at her Maricopa home for days without food, water or access to a bathroom.

YouTube terminated Hobson's channel after determining the channel violated its guidelines.

Episodes featured skits about children stealing cookies and a boy with superpowers.

8:55 a.m.

