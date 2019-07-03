The Latest: Parents blame gun makers for daughter's death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit against gun makers and dealers from the family of a Las Vegas shooting victim (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

The family of a woman killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history says they know they're in an uphill battle after suing gun manufacturers.

Carrie Parsons' mother said Wednesday that "somebody has got to do something because the carnage continues."

Ann-Marie and James Parsons of suburban Seattle sued late Tuesday on behalf of their 31-year-old daughter. She was among 58 people killed at a Las Vegas concert on Oct. 1, 2017.

The lawsuit against eight gun makers and three dealers argues that their weapons are designed in a way that could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons.

James Parsons says someone should be held accountable for their daughter's death. He says it was a horrifying, agonizing experience that no other family should have to go through.

___

8:15 a.m.

The family of a woman killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against eight gun makers and three dealers.

The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday in Nevada, alleges AR-15 style rifles could be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons. It targets Colt and seven other gun manufacturers, along with gun shops in Nevada and Utah.

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to a federal law shielding gun manufacturers from liability.

The family of 31-year-old Carrie Parsons, of Seattle, argues the firearms are "thinly disguised" machine guns. They charge the manufacturers knew their weapons could be easily modified to allow them to fire in rapid succession.

None of the defendants immediately responded to requests for comment.