The Latest: Hong Kong protesters won't give up their demands

HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on the protests in Hong Kong (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Heavy rain is falling on tens of thousands of umbrella-ready protesters as they start marching from a packed park in central Hong Kong where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regular weekend activity.

Protesters Sunday said they were determined to show the government that they won't be giving up on their five demands, which include the formal withdrawal of an extradition bill and an independent inquiry into police use of force.

Student Harley Ho says: "We will stand here, we will take action, until they respond to us. ... Together we have more power."

The 20-year-old says the inclement weather will not deter them.

While violent clashes with police have characterized rallies in recent weeks, organizers hope Sunday's assembly will show that "Hong Kong people can be totally peaceful."

2:15 p.m.

People are streaming into a park in central Hong Kong for what organizers hope will be a peaceful demonstration for democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Organizer Bonnie Leung said Sunday that "today is a day of peace" and that "we hope we can show the world that Hong Kong people can be totally peaceful."

Violent clashes between hard-line protesters and police have broken out frequently this summer in the hours after peaceful marches and rallies.

The movement's demands include the resignation of the city's leader, fully democratic elections and an independent investigation into what they say is police brutality against the protesters.

Leung says the police would be to blame if any chaos erupts.

10 a.m.

A spokesman for China's ceremonial legislature has condemned statements from U.S. lawmakers supportive of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

You Wenze called the comments "a gross violation of the spirit of the rule of law, a blatant double standard and a gross interference in China's internal affairs."

He says Hong Kong's 7.5 million people and Chinese population as a whole reject the actions of a "very small group of violent protesters" as well as "any interference of foreign forces."

You did not mention any specific lawmaker or comments, but numerous U.S. senators and Congress members, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have affirmed the U.S. commitment to human rights and urged the Hong Kong government to end the standoff.

Congress also has the power to pass legislation affecting Hong Kong's trading status.