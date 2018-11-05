The Latest: Feinstein cancels stop at rally due to cold

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on California election activity (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has canceled an appearance at a gun control rally in Orange County.

Feinstein's campaign manager Jeff Millman says she is getting over a cold.

She was scheduled to speak Sunday evening at an event alongside student activists from the Florida high school where 17 people were killed in February. Gun control is one of Feinstein's signature issues. She authored the now-expired 1994 assault weapons ban.

Feinstein's most recent event was on Friday in Silicon Valley. Millman says she has an event planned Monday in the San Francisco Bay Area but did not provide immediate details.

Feinstein faces a challenge from state Sen. Kevin de Leon, a fellow Democrat.

At 85 she is the oldest U.S. senator. De Leon has repeatedly called for a "new voice" in Washington but has not directly focused on her age.

3:30 p.m.

Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox is pledging to make California "more affordable and livable again."

That's one of Cox's California-themed takes on President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. He's also pledging to make California "golden again," a play on the state's nickname.

Cox is campaigning Sunday afternoon in Sacramento alongside U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock. Republicans from the area brought lawn chairs and held signs while they waited for Cox outside a GOP office.

His rival is Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom spent Sunday afternoon firing up volunteers at a labor-organized barbecue and phone bank in Los Angeles.

Newsom told the crowd that California's diversity is its strength. He's traveling around the state in a giant blue bus that says "VOTE" along the side. Cox's green bus says "Help is on the way."

1 p.m.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mimi Walters says she's confident she can hold onto her seat because of the strong economy.

Walters is facing a tough challenge from Democrat Katie Porter in an Orange County district that Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential contest. Her remarks come during a Sunday stop at one of her campaign offices in the city of Irvine.

Volunteers are making hundreds of calls in English and Mandarin encouraging Republicans and Republican-leaning independents to vote. The district has a large population of Asian-American voters.

Retired real estate broker Bill Esbit has been making calls for six weeks on behalf of Walters and Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox. The 74-year-old Esbit says he's looking for candidates that will lower taxes and limit government.

The 45th Congressional District is one of four in Orange County targeted by Democrats.

11:55 a.m.

Orange County is at the center of activity heading into Election Day.

Democrats including state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and California Democratic Party chairman Eric Bauman are rallying volunteers Sunday in Anaheim as they prepare to fan out across the area to encourage people to vote.

Rendon says he remembers when "you couldn't get a Democrat elected in Orange County." The county has some Democrats in the state Legislature and the party is hoping to flip U.S. House seats in Tuesday's contest.

Orange County voters are casting early ballots at a pop-up mobile voting location near a weekend swap meet packed with vendors selling everything from potted orchids and fishing poles to watch batteries and shiny piñatas.

The outdoor market is popular with the area's Vietnamese American and Latino communities. Some people voting early say they want to be sure their vote counts and avoid any Election Day lines.

10:30 a.m.

Californians will help determine which party controls the U.S. House and choose a successor for the state's longest serving governor in the midterm election.

Candidates are making their final pitches Sunday as campaign volunteers furiously work to make sure their voters show up at the polls or postmark ballots.

More than 3 million people have already voted by mail.

Orange County is seeing an unusual amount of attention from Democrats as the party works to flip Republican-held U.S. House seats.

In the battle for governor, Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and businessman John Cox are rallying with state and federal candidates.

Voters are being inundated by advertisements on California's 11 ballot measures. About $367 million has been raised in support or opposition of the campaigns.

