The Latest: Officials release details about shootout

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of two police officers on Cape Cod. (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Authorities have released new details about the Cape Cod police officers shot while responding to a disturbance.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe says Officer Donald DeMiranda was shot in the chest and shoulder area with two rounds around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

O'Keefe says 21-year-old Malik Antonio Koval, of Falmouth, became agitated and pulled a gun.

Officer Ryan Moore was struck in the neck area in a grazing wound, and has been released from Falmouth Hospital. Officials say DeMiranda is in good condition at a local hospital.

Koval was shot multiple times and is in stable condition at a Boston hospital. Kimberly Koval and Marcus Maseda have been arrested and charged with interfering with the duties of a police officer and other charges for allegedly interfering with officers. Their attorneys have not been identified.

___

10:20 a.m.

Two Massachusetts police officers shot while responding to a disturbance on Cape Cod have been identified.

Officials say Falmouth Police Officers Donald Demiranda and Ryan Moore were shot during a shootout around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe says 21-year-old Malik Antonio Koval, of Falmouth, became agitated and pulled a gun.

O'Keefe says Koval was shot multiple times and is at a Boston hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known.

Prosecutors say one officer was shot twice, once in his bullet proof vest and a second time just above it, and that the officer is being treated at Falmouth Hospital.

O'Keefe says the second officer was treated and released after being grazed in the head.

Koval will face several criminal charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.