The Latest: Officer's lawyer says fatal shooting justified

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on a Connecticut police officer's fatal shooting of a driver during an attempted traffic stop and chase (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The lawyer for a Connecticut police officer who fatally shot a driver during an attempted traffic stop last month says the use of deadly force was justified.

Attorney Elliot Spector on Tuesday made the first public comments on behalf of Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier.

Police say Eulizier killed 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz on April 20 when Vega Cruz drove his car at the officer. Spector said Eulizier was forced to run in front of the car to get a look at the driver through the windshield because of the car's darkly tinted door windows.

Spector also said Eulizier was unfairly portrayed in disciplinary documents released Monday by Manchester police, where the officer worked before Wethersfield. The records say Eulizier's performance was unacceptable at times and he had trouble handling stressful situations.

____

9:20 a.m.

Personnel records show former supervisors of a Connecticut officer who fatally shot a man during an attempted traffic stop last month had concerns about his "unacceptable" performance and difficulty handling stressful situations.

The records obtained by The Associated Press show officials cited several instances of Wethersfield Officer Layau Eulizier losing his composure and making tactical errors while he was with Manchester police from 2015 to 2018.

A Manchester sergeant wrote in 2016 that he worried Eulizier might hurt someone if he didn't improve.

The AP obtained the documents from Manchester police through a records request.

Police say Eulizier killed 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz in Wethersfield on April 20 when Vega Cruz drove his car at the officer.

Eulizier didn't immediately respond to an email message seeking comment Monday night.