CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a debate between the top candidates in the North Carolina special congressional election scheduled after ballot fraud voided last year's race (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The two main candidates in the country's only still-undecided congressional district are debating how to tackle gun violence.

Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop agreed Wednesday night that action is needed to tackle mass shootings across the country, including one at Charlotte's public university campus in April that killed two and wounded four.

Bishop says he doesn't rule out prohibiting some deadly weapons and is willing to at least debate red-flag laws. Those laws allow police and family who see potential deadly trouble to ask a judge to temporarily order a person's guns confiscated.

McCready said he "absolutely" wants red-flag laws. He says he also would require everyone who buys guns to undergo background checks, eliminating a loophole that requires the checks for purchases at stores but not private sales.

___

7:35 p.m.

The two main candidates in the country's only congressional district still without a representative after last year's elections zeroed in on health care in what could be their only debate.

North Carolina Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop largely ignored a question on what they would do to guarantee people affordable health coverage if the federal Obamacare law is scrapped. Both accused the other candidate in the 9th Congressional District race of having deep financial ties to big pharmaceutical companies.

Bishop is a state senator who sponsored recently passed legislation that would allow trade associations to offer members insurance that covers less than required by the federal Obamacare law.

A special election on September 10 was called after ballot fraud was discovered in last year's race.

___

3:40 a.m.

The two main candidates in the country's only congressional district still without a representative after last year's elections meet for what could be their only debate.

Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready are expected to debate Wednesday night in North Carolina's 9th congressional district contest. A special election on September 10 was called after ballot fraud was discovered in last year's race.

Bishop is a state senator, lawyer and Christian conservative. He's emphasized his strict allegiance to President Donald Trump, for example by supporting a wall built along the Mexican border.

McCready started a financial firm that raised money to build solar farms. He's avoided associations with congressional Democrats and won't support investigating whether Trump should be impeached. He has focused on health care and education issues.