FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a couple arrested on suspicion of torturing their 10 children (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

A California police lieutenant says children taken from a home said they had puncture wounds, burns, bruises and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gun.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sharon Henry says the torture was carried out "for sadistic purposes."

Fairfield police Lt. Greg Hurlbut said Monday the abuse was revealed in interviews with the children over the past six weeks.

He says officers found spoiled food on the floor and animal and human feces when they removed 10 children from the home in March. He says some areas of the home were impassable.

The children's father, Jonathan Allen, was arraigned Monday on felony torture and child abuse charges and the mother, Ina Rogers, faces child neglect charges.

Rogers denied the allegations to reporters outside her home.

12:40 p.m.

A mother of 10 children who California authorities say were tortured and neglected is denying the allegations.

Ina Rogers told reporters Monday that she called authorities in March after her 12-year-old son didn't come home.

Nine other children were found living in what Fairfield police Lt. Greg Hurlbut called "squalid and unsafe conditions."

She says the "squalor" officers saw when investigating the missing-child report was her tearing apart the house as she searched for her child.

Rogers was arrested on March 31 and charged with neglect. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Hurlbut says the children's father, 29-year-old Jonathan Allen, was arrested Friday after officials interviewed the children.

Allen faces torture and child cruelty charges. He's being held in lieu of $1.5 million bail.

11:55 a.m.

Police say they have removed 10 children from a squalid Northern California home and charged their parents with neglect and torture.

Police in Fairfield north of San Francisco said Monday that the children range in age from 4 months to 12 years.

Lt. Greg Hurlbut says an investigation revealed a lengthy period of "severe physical and emotional abuse."

He says 29-year-old father Jonathan Allen faces nine counts of felony torture and 30-year-old mother Ina Rogers faces child neglect charges.

The investigation began after police responded in March to a report of a missing 12-year-old.

Nine other children were found living in what Hurlbut says were "squalid and unsafe conditions."

Court records do not indicate whether the parents have lawyers.