The Latest: Man sentenced to life for murder of Muslim teen

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing of man convicted in killing of Muslim teenager in Virginia (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping and killing a Muslim teenager as she walked back to a mosque with friends for pre-dawn religious services.

The life sentence without possibility of parole imposed Thursday on Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling was a formality after his guilty plea last year in the June 2017 slaying of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen of Reston. That plea bargain required a life sentence but eliminated a potential death penalty.

Hassanen's death received widespread attention amid concerns her slaying was motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment. But prosecutors say Martinez-Torres attacked her after he got out of his car to chase Nabra's group of friends in a road-rage confrontation.

Martinez-Torres is an El Salvador native; immigration authorities say he was in the country illegally.

