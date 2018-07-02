The Latest: Kansas prison has broken windows, fire damage

Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - This March 23, 2011, file photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Officials say a group of inmates have surrendered after starting fires inside the prison during a disturbance Sunday, July 1, 2018. No injuries were reported. less FILE - This March 23, 2011, file photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility near El Dorado, Kan. Officials say a group of inmates have surrendered after starting fires inside the prison during a ... more Photo: Orlin Wagner, AP The Latest: Kansas prison has broken windows, fire damage 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on disturbance at Kansas prison (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Officials say inmates broke dozens of windows and set fires during a weekend disturbance at a maximum-security prison in south-central Kansas.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Samir Arif said Monday that nobody was hurt. The disturbance started Sunday afternoon in the recreation yard at the prison in El Dorado and lasted about 4 ½ hours. Between 75 and 150 inmates were involved.

State union president Sarah LaFrenz says a corrections officer who witnessed what happened told her around 40 windows were broken. She said two classrooms had fire and smoke damage. The officer also told LaFrenz that inmates took over radio communication devices.

She says the disturbance began after an inmate on the yard who had refused to comply with instructions was restrained and moved.

Arif confirmed there was damage but provided no specifics.

___

8:07 a.m.

Officials say a group of inmates have surrendered after starting fires inside a maximum-security prison in south-central Kansas that has been the scene of other disturbances.

Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman Samir Arif says about 100 prisoners were involved in a disturbance that started around noon Sunday in the recreation yard at the prison in El Dorado.

Arif says prisoners refused to leave the yard and started multiple fires inside the prison. Arif says the prisoners began to surrender about 4½ hours later. Arif says no one was hurt and that the cause is under investigation. Corrections officials are examining the damage and didn't say what burned.

Several disturbances also were reported last year at the prison in El Dorado, including one that led to a five-day lockdown.