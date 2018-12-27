The Latest: Inmate escaped from dorm outside prison walls

This Dec. 21, 2017 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) shows Shalom Mendoza. Authorities in Northern California are searching for Mendoza who escaped from San Quentin State Prison overnight and pulled off a carjacking. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) less This Dec. 21, 2017 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) shows Shalom Mendoza. Authorities in Northern California are searching for Mendoza who escaped from San ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Inmate escaped from dorm outside prison walls 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the San Quentin walk-away and carjacking (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

California authorities say an escaped San Quentin State Prison inmate suspected in a carjacking walked away from an unfenced minimum-security dormitory outside the prison walls.

Prison spokesman Sgt. Robert Gardea said Thursday officials are still searching for 21-year-old Shalom Mendoza. He was last seen at the prison before 6 p.m. Wednesday and reported missing after 9:30 p.m.

San Rafael police say Mendoza is believed to have carjacked a victim in a nearby Home Depot parking lot after 9 p.m. Authorities believe he fled in a Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZZ50.

Mendoza arrived at the prison in April to serve a five-year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a Los Angeles County carjacking and evading or attempting to evade police while driving recklessly.

8:54 a.m.

Authorities in California are searching for an inmate who escaped from San Quentin State Prison overnight and pulled off a carjacking.

San Quentin spokesman Lt. Samuel Robinson says the 21-year-old inmate, Shalom Mendoza, was reported missing at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday during an institutional count.

He says Mendoza is believed to have carjacked a victim shortly after, fleeing in a Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZZ50.

Robinson says Mendoza was transferred in April to the prison from Los Angeles County to serve a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly.