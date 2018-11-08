The Latest: Greece sees sharp surge in migrant crossings

A defandant holds a folder to hide is face at a court in Siegen, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. The court is investigating accusations that guards at an asylum center in Burbach in western Germany repeatedly abused refugees physically and mentally. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP) less A defandant holds a folder to hide is face at a court in Siegen, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. The court is investigating accusations that guards at an asylum center in Burbach in western Germany repeatedly ... more Photo: Henning Kaiser, AP

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on migrants and asylum-seekers in Europe (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Authorities in northern Greece have reported a sharp increase in migrant crossings at the country's land border with Turkey along with a rise in arrests of smuggling suspects.

The number of migrants registered and arrested after crossing the border was 3,543 in October, an 82 percent rise from that month the previous year, according to police data from the border region of Thrace and the northern city of Thessaloniki obtained by The Associated Press.

The number of smuggling suspects arrested also nearly doubled, from 66 in October 2017 to 110 last month.

The surge in numbers has complicated an ongoing government effort to reduce overcrowding at migrant camps on Lesbos and other Greek islands by moving more asylum seekers to the mainland.

___

1:10 p.m.

Thirty people have gone on trial in western Germany for allegedly abusing migrants physically and mentally at an asylum center in 2014.

The defendants, who went on trial Thursday at the district court in the town of Siegen, include both security guards and employees at the center in Burbach, a small town about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Bonn.

The German news agency dpa reported that they are charged with 50 cases of illegal restraint, severe bodily harm and theft.

The case became public when a video showing scenes of the abuse was leaked to the media and created an outcry in the country.