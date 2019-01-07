The Latest: Funeral set for slain Provo police officer

A picture of Joseph Shinners, a Provo police officer who was killed in the line of duty, is projected at the Provo City Center building during a news conference on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. Shinners, who was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a fugitive, was a three-year veteran of the force who managed to shoot back and strike the suspect at least once after he was hit by gunfire. (Evan Cobb/The Daily Herald via AP) less A picture of Joseph Shinners, a Provo police officer who was killed in the line of duty, is projected at the Provo City Center building during a news conference on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Provo, Utah. ... more Photo: Evan Cobb, AP Photo: Evan Cobb, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close The Latest: Funeral set for slain Provo police officer 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Latest on a Provo police officer killed (all times local):

4:58 p.m.

A funeral for a Provo police officer killed over the weekend has been scheduled for Saturday.

Provo police tweeted Monday that the memorial for officer Joseph Shinners will be held at 11 a.m. at Utah Valley University's event center in Orem. He is survived by his wife and their 1-year-old son.

Authorities say Shinners was fatally shot on Saturday night in a shopping center parking lot in Orem by Matt Frank Hoover, who was wanted to two drug-related felonies and had reportedly threatened law enforcement.

Shinners was a three-year veteran of the Provo police force.

Hoovers is hospitalized with a gunshot wound, but is expected to be charged with aggravated murder.

___

2:16 p.m.

A Utah man accused of fatally shooting a Provo police officer has been identified as a 40-year-old with an extensive criminal record dating back more than two decades.

Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge said Monday that Matt Frank Hoover was wanted on two drug-related felony warrants when officers encountered him in a shopping center parking lot Saturday in Orem, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. Police say Hoover fatally shot officer Joseph Shinners.

Colledge says Hoover is in stable condition at a hospital being treated for a gunshot wound. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated murder and drug and weapons crimes but has not been charged.

Hoover doesn't have a listed attorney.

Online Utah court records show Hoover has pleaded guilty to several drug-related crimes, theft and forgery dating back to 1995.