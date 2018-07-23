The Latest: Father of woman killed wants police changes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit filed by the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was killed on July 15, 2017 by a former Minneapolis police officer (all times local):

3 p.m.

The father of a woman killed by a former Minneapolis police officer says the Police Department has "systemic" problems and he wants to see changes.

John Ruszczyk released a statement Monday about a lawsuit he filed in the death of his daughter, Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The lawsuit seeks $50 million, plus punitive damages.

Damond, an Australian-American who had been living in Minnesota with her fiance for the past two years, was shot July 15, 2017, by Officer Mohamed Noor. Ruszczyk's lawsuit alleges Noor and his partner conspired to cover up the facts surrounding the shooting.

In his statement, Ruszczyk says the damages for violating his daughter's civil right to life are immense. He says he wants see changes and the only real tool is a verdict that is "too large to ignore or forget."

__

9:50 a.m.

The family of a woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year after she called 911 to report a possible assault is suing the officer, his partner and the city.

A lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court alleges Justine Ruszczyk Damond's civil rights were violated when she was shot July 15, 2017, by Officer Mohamed Noor. It alleges Noor was inexperienced and unfit for duty.

The lawsuit also claims Noor and his partner conspired to cover up the facts surrounding the shooting.

Noor faces criminal charges. Prosecutors say Noor was in a squad car's passenger seat when he shot Damond through the driver's side window. They say there's no evidence Noor encountered a threat justifying deadly force.

The lawsuit filed by Damond's father seeks monetary damages.