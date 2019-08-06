The Latest: Evers to talk gun safety with GOP leaders

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on discussions about gun safety in Wiscosnin (all times local):

1:06 p.m.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers plans to meet next week with Republican legislative leaders to discuss a pair of gun control measures in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Evers' spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says the governor called both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Monday night to talk about the issue. Both Vos and Fitzgerald agreed to meet next week.

Evers on Monday called on the Legislature to pass a universal background check bill and a so-called red flag law that would make it easier to take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Both neither Fitzgerald nor Vos have voiced support for either measure.

Baldauff says the governor is hoping for bipartisan support to pass the bills as quickly as possible.

11:37 a.m.

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate isn't saying whether he will consider gun control measures that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Legislature to take up in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Tuesday that any new proposals will be discussed by Republicans in closed caucus this fall, "like we always do."

Evers on Monday called on the Legislature to pass a universal background check bill and a so-called red flag law that would make it easier to take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Both Fitzgerald and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been cool to the "red flag" proposal, saying it could be too broad.

Vos has not responded to messages this week.