The Latest: Evers stands by Cabinet pick charged with abuse

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Gov. Tony Evers Cabinet pick who was charged with child abuse (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Gov. Tony Evers says he is standing by his pick to head a state agency that licenses professionals who was charged with felony child abuse in 2005 after jabbing her 5-year-old son's hand with a pen.

Evers told reporters Tuesday that he has known Dawn Crim for years, she is "an extraordinary human being" and he stands behind her. Evers notes that the case against Crim was eventually dismissed, and the charges were never proven in court.

Evers says he did not know about the charges when she worked for him at the Department of Public Instruction. He says he learned of them during the vetting process before he chose her to lead the state Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Her confirmation is pending approval from the Republican-controlled state Senate.

___

7:08 a.m.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' pick to head a state agency that licenses professionals was charged with felony child abuse in 2005 after jabbing her 5-year-old son's hand with a pen, causing it to bleed.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Tuesday that Dawn Crim's case resulted in a deferred prosecution.

But now Republicans who must vote on approving Crim to head the Department of Safety and Professional Services are raising concerns.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and the chairman of the Senate committee overseeing her confirmation are questioning her fitness for the role of secretary.

Crim is a former assistant coach for the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team. She told the Wisconsin State Journal in a statement that the incident was "the most difficult and trying experience of my life."