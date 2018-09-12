The Latest: Deputy undergoes second surgery after shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of a Kentucky sheriff's deputy (all times local):

2 p.m.

A Kentucky sheriff says a deputy has gone into surgery a second time since being shot during a late-night confrontation with a fugitive at a rest area. The fugitive was killed during the shooting.

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton on Wednesday identified the critically wounded deputy as 28-year-old Jaime Morales, who has been with the sheriff's office for about two and a half years. The shooting occurred late Tuesday at a rest area along Interstate 75.

Authorities say the fugitive who was killed during the confrontation was a suspect in a series of bank robberies in Florida. Kentucky State Police identified the suspect as 57-year-old Edward Reynolds.

The FBI said Wednesday that Reynolds was believed to be a serial bank robber. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in Florida says it had obtained an arrest warrant for Reynolds in connection with a bank robbery in Venice, Florida, this past July.

5:05 a.m.

Kentucky troopers say a sheriff's deputy was shot at a rest stop, and the suspected shooter was killed.

Trooper Bernie Napier said in a statement that Scott County sheriff's deputies and Georgetown police officers were helping the U.S. Marshal's Service apprehend a fugitive from Florida late Tuesday. He said deputies located the suspect, 57-year-old Edward Reynolds, at a rest stop. He said officers confronted him and shots were fired.

Napier said the deputy was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Napier said the deputy was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and is in critical condition.