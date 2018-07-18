The Latest: Ohio executes killer of man met in bar in 1985

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David Self in 1985 after meeting him in a Cincinnati bar. Van Hook's execution is scheduled Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the execution of Robert Van Hook (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Ohio has put to death a killer sentenced to die for stabbing and strangling a man he met in a bar in 1985.

The execution of Robert Van Hook by lethal injection was carried out Wednesday at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. The time of death was 10:44 a.m.

The 58-year-old Van Hook was sentenced to die for killing David Self in Cincinnati. Prosecutors say Van Hook made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

Van Hook, weeping, told his victim's brother, sister and brother-in-law he was "very sorry for taking your brother away from you."

Defense attorneys argued unsuccessfully that Van Hook should be spared because of childhood sexual, physical and mental abuse he suffered.

___

8:45 a.m.

An Ohio prisons spokeswoman says a condemned killed set for execution has spent the morning meeting with Roman Catholic priests and friends.

Spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says Robert Van Hook spent much of the night lying on his bed and singing and later listening to music.

Smith says Van Hook slept only briefly and awoke shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Van Hook showered, asked for leftover strawberry cheesecake from his last meal the night before and performed a Buddhist chant with a friend who was visiting. Smith says Van Hook also took communion the evening before.

Smith says Van Hook's mood has been good and visits with friends and attorneys were upbeat.

He was sentenced to die for stabbing and strangling David Self in Cincinnati in 1985.

___

12:05 a.m.

Ohio is set to execute a condemned killer for a three-decades-old fatal stabbing.

Death row inmate Robert Van Hook was sentenced to die for stabbing and strangling David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Prosecutors say he made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.

Van Hook's execution by a combination of three drugs is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) rejected his request for clemency, and the inmate doesn't have any appeals pending.

Van Hook's attorneys say they're disappointed the governor didn't give more weight to his military service and childhood physical, mental and sexual abuse.

Self's family supports the execution, telling the Ohio Parole Board he's missed every day.