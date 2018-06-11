The Latest: Elections panel puts Gronik on ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin Elections Commission's decisions on ballot access challenges (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The state Elections Commission says Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Gronik's name will be on the ballot.

Republican Party of Wisconsin Executive Director Mark Morgan alleged multiple problems with Gronik's nomination papers. The party claimed that two of Gronik's circulators weren't eligible to circulate his papers due to felony convictions, circulators didn't fully identify their respective municipalities in their certifications and circulators completed signers' addresses.

Commission staff reviewed the signatures and determined both circulators with felony convictions had completed their sentences and circulators can enter municipality information on signers' addresses. The staff concluded Gronik has 3,602 valid signatures, more than the 2,000 he needs to get on the ballot.

The commission voted unanimously to adopt the staff's recommendation and place Gronik on the ballot.

___

11:55 a.m.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dana Wachs has enough valid nomination signatures to get on the ballot.

That's the ruling Monday from the state Elections Commission.

Wisconsin GOP Executive Director Mark Morgan alleged a Wachs circulator didn't indicate the municipality in his or her address; other signatures didn't contain a full address with the type of street they live on such as an avenue or boulevard; and signers didn't print their names legibly, among other issues.

A commission staff review found 2,252 valid signatures, more than the 2,000 minimum. The staff recommended putting Wachs on the ballot. The panel voted unanimously to adopt that position.

Wachs tweeted Monday that the challenge was ridiculous and shows Gov. Scott Walker is afraid that Wachs will emerge from the Democratic primary to challenge him.

___

10:55 a.m.

Wisconsin elections officials say a Democratic legislative candidate accused of forging her nomination signatures won't be on the ballot.

Charisse Daniels was looking to challenge Republican Rep. John Jagler in the 37th Assembly District. The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee filed a complaint with the state Elections Commission alleging Daniels forged 40 signatures and three signatures shouldn't be counted because three people signed twice.

Commission staff reviewed the signatures and concluded Daniels turned in 193 valid signatures, seven short of the 200 she needed to get on the ballot. Daniels didn't file a response.

The commission adopted the conclusion unanimously Monday, keeping her off the ballot. Jagler is now unopposed.

Watertown Police in a news release last week said they were investigating possible election fraud in the 37th District. The release didn't say whether the investigation was linked to Daniels' signatures. The elections commission also planned to discuss whether to launch its own investigation during a closed session later Monday.

___

10:25 a.m.

The state Elections Commission has rejected a challenge to Republican congressional candidate Timothy Rogers' nomination papers.

Rogers is one of two Republicans vying for the right to run against Democratic incumbent Gwen Moore. Rogers filed 1,009 signatures, nine more than he needs to secure a spot on the ballot. His primary opponent, Cindy Werner, alleged about 250 of his signatures were invalid because a circulator certified the signatures before the dates the names were signed and three circulators didn't include a complete address.

Rogers filed an affidavit correcting the certification date to May 31, after the dates of the signatures.

Commission staff noted Rogers submitted 35 supplemental signatures and recommended the panel declare Rogers has 1,033 signatures. The commission approved the recommendation unanimously, giving Rogers ballot access.

___

9 a.m.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is set to determine whether nine candidates deserve a spot on this fall's ballots.

Challengers filed complaints against the candidates alleging they didn't turn in enough valid nomination signatures to get their name on the ballot. The candidates include two Republican legislative hopefuls, three Democratic legislative hopefuls, Democratic gubernatorial candidates Dana Wachs and Andy Gronik, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson and GOP congressional candidate Timothy Rogers.

Commission staffers are recommending the panel declare that Wachs has 2,252 valid signatures and Gronik has 3,602 valid signatures, more than enough for each of them to get on the ballot.

Staff is also recommending the commission declare Nicholson has 3,906 valid signatures, 1,906 more than he needs, and Rogers has 1,033, enough to get on the ballot.