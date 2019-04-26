The Latest: Chiefs defend Clark deal in wake of Hill case

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on developments in the domestic abuse incident involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs are defending their decision to give pass rusher Frank Clark a $105.5 million, five-year contract despite a history of domestic violence in the wake of a criminal investigation of wide receiver Tyreek Hill for his role in an alleged child abuse case.

Clark was acquired in a trade with Seattle this week, then given the largest contract in franchise history. But he arrives with off-the-field baggage from his time at Michigan, where Clark was kicked off the team his final season because of his case.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged "when a player of this magnitude comes in with a contract like this, he has a responsibility." Veach also insisted that Clark has done enough work in the Seattle community to show he has put his past behind him.

3:10 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the franchise is still gathering information about a domestic violence investigation involving suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill but that "we'll make the right decision when the time is appropriate."

Many are calling for the Chiefs to release their troubled star player.

Local prosecutors reopened their case against Hill on Friday, less than a day after a TV station aired a recording in which the star player and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son. Espinal claims that Hill was responsible for them in the recording.

Hill maintained his innocence in a statement issued Thursday, hours before the audio surfaced.

2:45 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says a local prosecutor has reopened a domestic violence investigation involving suspended wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Reid made the comment Friday as the Chiefs grappled with the fallout from a case involving one of their star players. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe did not return a call seeking comment.

On Wednesday, Howe said he would not file charges against Hill or his fiancee, Cristal Espinal, even though his office believed a crime had occurred last month involving the couple's 3-year-old son. He said available evidence didn't establish who had hurt the child.

A day later, a TV station aired audio recording in which Hill and Espinal discuss injuries to their son. Shortly after that, the Chiefs suspended their two-time Pro Bowl player.

10 a.m.

Police were called to the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill shortly after a television station aired an audio recording in which he and his fiancee discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son — a case that has gotten the star player suspended and focused attention on a prosecutor's decision not to file domestic abuse charges.

Several media outlets reported Friday that Overland Park police went to the home of Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, on Thursday night after receiving an anonymous call from someone worried about Espinal. According to the reports, Espinal was fine and officers were at the home for only a short time. A spokesman for Overland Park police didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Police were called to the home twice last month and determined the boy had been injured. On Wednesday, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said he would not file charges against Hill or Espinal even though his office believed a crime had occurred . He said available evidence didn't establish who had hurt the child.

The Chiefs have suspended Hill while the team looks into the developments. The NFL could also punish Hill under its personal conduct policy.

