The Latest: Chicago cop's lawyer heralds ruling on sentence

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the Illinois Supreme Court letting Chicago officer's sentence stand (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A lawyer for a white Chicago police officer convicted of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald says he's "extremely pleased" with a decision by the Illinois Supreme Court to let stand a prison sentence of less than seven years for his client.

The Tuesday decision denies a bid by the Illinois attorney general's office and a special prosecutor to have Jason Van Dyke resentenced. Critics said the sentence was far too lenient. With credit for good behavior, Van Dyke could be freed in three years.

In an emailed statement, attorney Dan Herbert said he hopes the court's decision "will strike a fatal blow" for what he called "the political exploitation" of McDonald's death.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has previously denied politics ever entered into the decision to seek a new sentencing hearing.

___

11 a.m.

The Illinois Supreme Court has let stand a less than seven year prison sentence for a white Chicago police officer convicted of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald that some critics characterized as lenient.

A Tuesday decision denies a bid by the Illinois attorney general's office and a special prosecutor to resentence Jason Van Dyke.

Jurors in October convicted Van Dyke for second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. Second-degree murder carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Each count of aggravated battery carries up to 30 years.

The February request focused on highly legalistic issues surrounding sentencing guidelines.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Van Dyke for second degree murder only. Van Dyke likely would have received a stiffer sentence if he'd been sentenced on the 16 counts of battery.