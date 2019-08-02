The Latest: Bar Association says it complies with law

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a federal lawsuit claiming attorneys are unconstitutionally forced to join and pay dues to the Louisiana State Bar Association (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The Louisiana State Bar Association says it's in compliance with the law and denies allegations in a lawsuit filed by a New Orleans attorney.

Randy Boudreaux's lawsuit says the state's requirement that Louisiana attorneys join and pay dues to the Bar Association violates rights of free speech and association. It was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court.

The suit names the bar association and the state Supreme Court, which oversees the state's court system, as defendants. The court said it does not comment on pending litigation.

___

6 a.m.

A lawsuit filed against Louisiana's Supreme Court and the Louisiana State Bar Association says attorneys in the state are unconstitutionally forced to pay bar association dues.

New Orleans attorney Randy Boudreaux filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court. It says the state's requirement that attorneys join and pay dues to the Bar Association violates their freedom of speech and association rights.

The lawsuit says the bar association sometimes takes positions on various issues that some attorneys disagree with, and doesn't provide attorneys an opportunity to object to the association's various uses of the dues.

The association has not yet filed a response.