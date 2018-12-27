The Latest: Authorities locate truck connected to shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on the search for a suspect in the shooting of a police officer in California (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Authorities say they have located the pickup truck that they believe the man who fatally shot a California police officer was driving.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday afternoon authorities were processing the truck for evidence. The gunman remained at large.

Authorities say the gunman shot and killed a police officer during a traffic stop in the small California town of Newman about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

Sheriff's officials say 33-year-old Newman police officer Ronil Singh had called in the traffic stop early Wednesday and reported shots fires a few minutes later. Ground and air units were searching for the suspect based on surveillance photos taken at a convenience store shortly before the attack

___

8:30 a.m.

Authorities say they are looking for a man who shot and killed a police officer in California.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department said Newman police Officer Ronil Singh was conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday in the town of Newman when he called out "shots fired" over his radio.

The department said the shooter had fled when backup arrived to assist Singh.

A manhunt was underway for the killer, who was believed to be driving a gray Dodge Ram pickup at the time of the shooting.

The 33-year-old officer was rushed to a hospital and died from gunshot wounds.

Singh had worked for the Newman Police Department since July 2011.