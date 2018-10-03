The Latest: 4th California man in court for Virginia rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Latest on four California men charged in last year's Charlottesville protests (all times local):

4 p.m.

A fourth California man facing federal charges in connection with a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year has appeared in court.

Cole Evan White faces two counts of riot and conspiracy to riot. He appeared Wednesday in federal district court in Oakland but did not enter a plea.

U.S. attorney's office spokesman Abraham Simmons said White was ordered detained and will return Thursday after his family hires a private attorney.

Prosecutors called the men "serial rioters" and say they flew across the country for a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year, where they violently attacked counterprotesters.

Prosecutors identified them as members of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group they said espouses anti-Semitic and other racist views and meets regularly to practice fighting techniques.

___

12 a.m.:

Four California men described as "serial rioters" are facing federal charges after prosecutors say they flew across the country for a white nationalist rally in Virginia last year and violently attacked counter-protesters.

Federal agents arrested the men Tuesday. Prosecutors identified them as members of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group they said espouses anti-Semitic and other racist views and meets regularly to train in boxing and other fighting techniques.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen says each defendant faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the two counts they each face: traveling to incite riots and conspiracy to riot.