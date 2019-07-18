The Latest: $100K bond for trucker in deadly Indiana crash

In this image taken Sunday, July 14, 2019, and provided by the Indianapolis Fire Department, emergency personnel work at the scene of fatal crash along Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. Authorities say a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters died in the fiery, seven-vehicle crash on an Indianapolis freeway. (Battalion Chief Rita L. Reith/Indianapolis Fire Department via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on charges in a Indianapolis highway construction zone crash that killed three people (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

A judge has set a $100,000 bond for a Missouri truck driver facing felony charges for a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters.

Prosecutors on Thursday filed three counts of reckless homicide against 57-year-old Bruce Pollard, of Sturgeon, Missouri. Police say he was going 65 mph (105 kph) and didn't start braking until it hit the first of several vehicles slowed for the Interstate 465 construction zone about noon Sunday.

While being led into court, Pollard answered "yes, sir" when asked by a reporter whether he felt bad about the crash. He later told a Marion County judge he wanted to go home, but the judge replied "That won't be happening today, sir."

A police affidavit says another driver told investigators traffic was going about 30 mph (48 kph) when the crash happened. The crash killed 29-year-old Alanna Koons of Indianapolis and her daughters, June and Ruby Koons.

__

1:20 p.m.

Prosecutors have filed reckless homicide charges against a Missouri truck driver for a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters.

Documents filed Thursday by Marion County prosecutors say computer data from the truck driven by 57-year-old Bruce Pollard, of Sturgeon, Missouri, show it was going 65 mph (105 kph) and didn't start braking until it hit the first of several vehicles slowed for the construction zone about noon Sunday.

A police affidavit says another driver told investigators traffic on Interstate 465 was going about 30 mph when the crash happened. The crash killed 29-year-old Alanna Koons of Indianapolis and her daughters, June and Ruby Koons.

Pollard's initial court hearing is set for Thursday afternoon. Court records didn't yet list a defense attorney.