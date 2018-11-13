The Latest: Attorney: suspect family will be vindicated

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on arrests in the 2016 killing of eight family members in Ohio (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A lawyer representing a family arrested for the killings of eight people in Ohio says the family will be vindicated.

Attorney John Clark represents the Wagner family who were arrested Tuesday for the 2016 killing of eight members of the Rhoden family in southern Ohio.

Clark says family members look forward to their day in court so they can clear their names.

Clark says in a statement the family is waiting for the day "when the true culprits will be discovered and brought to justice for this terrible tragedy."

Clark has previously said Wagner family members provided laptops, phones and DNA samples to investigators, and agreed to be interviewed about the slayings.

The Wagners lived in Peebles in southern Ohio at the time of the killings but later moved to Alaska.

___

2:35 p.m.

Authorities say that one of the suspects in the shooting deaths of eight family members in rural Ohio has been arrested in Kentucky.

Lexington police and the FBI arrested 47-year-old George Billy Wagner on Tuesday in Lexington in a horse trailer that was pulled over.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced the arrest Tuesday of Wagner and three members of his family, who lived near the scenes of the killing.

No motive was announced.

Also arrested were Wagner's wife, 48-year-old Angela Wagner, and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner.

A message was left with a lawyer who has been representing the Wagners in the investigation, and who has said previously the family cooperated with investigators.

___

1 p.m.

Authorities say a family of four has been arrested in the slayings of eight members of another family in rural Ohio two years ago.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office announced the arrest Tuesday of four members of a family who lived near the scenes of the killing.

No motive was announced.

Those arrested are: 47-year-old George "Billy" Wagner III; his wife, 48-year-old Angela Wagner; and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner. The Wagners had since moved to Alaska.

A message was left with a lawyer who has been representing the Wagners in the investigation. An attorney has said previously the family cooperated with investigators.

The arrests are the culmination of a massive investigative effort since seven adults and 16-year-old boy were found dead in 2016 at four homes near Piketon.