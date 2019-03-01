Tennessee sheriff's deputy shoots 2 after cruiser is rammed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been shot by a Tennessee sheriff's deputy during a confrontation at a gas station.

News outlets report that Knox County sheriff's officers were trying to serve felony warrants on a person at a Kroger gas station Friday when the driver of a car slammed into a deputy's cruiser, pinning it between two vehicles.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said the deputy fired shots, hitting the driver and a passenger. The driver then left the gas station and went onto an Interstate 40 ramp before other officers chased and stopped the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital. They were expected to survive. News outlets say the officer also was checked out at a hospital.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating.