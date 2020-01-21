Tennessee sheriff on the lookout for a cattle rustler

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Tennessee are looking for a cattle rustler.

Sheriff's deputies were investigating the theft of 36 head of cattle from a farm in Greene County, news outlets reported.

The victim told investigators that someone pulled onto his property late last Thursday and took the animals, Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. A neighbor told the victim he heard two trucks pull onto the property, but thought it was the owners, the report said.

The cattle were last seen Thursday afternoon feeding at the farm.

The animals have a combined value of $40,000. The owner says he's been watching cattle sales in the vicinity since the theft.