Tennessee probes park monitoring system after child death

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee regulators say they are investigating why a planned monitoring system has not been implemented at Cummins Falls State Park, where fast-moving water swept away and killed a toddler this weekend.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation spokeswoman Kim Schofinski said Wednesday that the falls and gorge area and trails leading there will stay closed pending the investigation. Other trails will stay open.

Authorities said the body of 2-year-old Steven Pierce of Eddyville, Kentucky, was recovered Monday after heavy rains on Sunday made conditions dangerous and led to more than 60 people being rescued at the popular swimming spot.

Gov. Bill Lee told reporters Wednesday that his administration is trying to figure out what has been done, what needs to be done and how quickly they want to move forward.