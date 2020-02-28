Tennessee podiatrist guilty of illegally distributing drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee podiatrist pleaded guilty this week to illegally distributing controlled substances.

Timothy Abbott appeared in U.S. District Court in Nashville on Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. In court, Abbott admitted that on 44 occasions between April 2013 and February 2019 he distributed hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose, according to the release.

The Nashville podiatrist pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances before Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. Sentencing is scheduled for August 21.