Tennessee pastors want governor meeting over police concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of black ministers in Tennessee have sent a letter to the state's governor asking for a meeting amid concerns about police brutality.

The Times Free Press reports the group wrote in an Aug. 12 letter that they wanted to meet with Gov. Bill Lee to address what they say is the "inhumane treatment" of citizens and abuse of power by law enforcement.

The letter comes as they've called for Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond's resignation over video showing an arrest and body cavity search of a black man. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and FBI launched an investigation .

Pastor Timothy Careathers says he hasn't heard back.

Lee's press secretary said the office "feels it would be inappropriate" to weigh in as a review of the investigation is ongoing.

