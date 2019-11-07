Tennessee jury indicts deputy accused of slapping inmate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a sheriff's deputy accused of slapping a handcuffed inmate has been indicted on assault and official misconduct charges.

The agency statement released Wednesday says a Washington County Grand Jury returned three indictments against Lt. Edwin "Eddie" Graybeal, son of Sheriff Ed Graybeal.

News outlets report the charges stem from a November 2018 confrontation that was recorded on another deputy's body-worn camera. Eddie Graybeal is accused of hitting an inmate who another deputy reported had become combative while being arrested. Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said Eddie Graybeal self-reported the slap, and was given a written reprimand.

State prosecutors asked the Nashville District Attorney's General Conference to appoint a special prosecutor to review the case in September. It was brought to TBI for investigation that month.