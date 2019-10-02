Tennessee LB Banks apologizes for his conduct during arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks has issued an apology through the school after video was released showing him cursing and saying that “where I’m from, we shoot at cops” during his arrest last month following a traffic stop.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday during the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference that the team has “addressed the matter internally.”

Banks said in a statement Tuesday night that he is “embarrassed by my actions that night.”

Banks was arrested Sept. 15 after a records check during a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.

In the video footage released Tuesday, Banks calls Pruitt, who speaks to an officer and asks why the player is getting arrested. When the reason is explained, Pruitt says “this is the silliest (thing) I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Knoxville television station WBIR first broadcast the footage of Banks’ arrest on Tuesday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25