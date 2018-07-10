Tennessee Bureau of Investigation breaks ground for facility

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has broken ground on a new laboratory and regional headquarters.

The agency says an event Tuesday marked the start of construction in Jackson on the Special Agent De'Greaun ReShun Frazier TBI Crime Laboratory and Regional Headquarters.

The 50,000-square-foot (4,645-square-meter) facility will open in 2020 and will replace the Memphis Crime Lab. It aims to provide more efficient services to agencies across 21 counties in western Tennessee.

The facility will honor TBI Agent De'Greaun Frazier, who died during an undercover drug operation in Jackson in August 2016.

Officials have been planning the building for more than five years.