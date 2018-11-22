Teenager faces sentencing in fatal hit-and-run crash

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A teenager who has pleaded guilty to being the driver in a hit-and-run collision in Greenwich that killed a pedestrian is being sentenced next week.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Schmidt faces one to three years in prison for his role in the crash that killed 43-year-old Edward Setterberg in 2016.

Schmidt accepted a plea agreement that was offered in September. He is due in court for sentencing on Nov. 28.

The Greenwich Time reports Schmidt has been free on $100,000 bond since he was arrested weeks after the crash. He was 17 at the time of the crash.