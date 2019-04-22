Teen suspects in triple homicide angry over party ejection

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say three teenagers shot and killed three people at a home near Los Lunas because they were kicked out of a party.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported Monday that a criminal complaint details a motive for the triple homicide that occurred over the weekend.

According to the complaint, 18-year-old Brandon Dowdy, 19-year-old Robert Wilson and a 17-year-old boy were attending a party hosted by Dowdy's co-worker.

Valencia County sheriff's officials say the three suspects were told to leave after they got into an altercation with others.

The complaint states they left but returned with a shotgun.

Deputies say 40-year-old Darren Bernal and 28-year-old Nathan Morrison from Belen and 29-year-old Joseph Santiago, from Albuquerque, were killed.

The three suspects are in custody.

Court records do not list defense attorneys for them.

___

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com