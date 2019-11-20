https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Teen-stabbed-outside-Bronx-high-school-complex-14850459.php
Teen stabbed outside Bronx high school complex
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a teenager has been attacked and stabbed outside a Bronx high school complex.
It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near a West Moshulu Parkway building that houses a number of schools. They include the large and longstanding DeWitt Clinton High School and some newer and smaller institutions.
Police say the 16-year-old victim has been taken to a hospital with wounds to his cheek, thigh and buttocks. He’s believed to be a student.
No arrests have been made.
View Comments