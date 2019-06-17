https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Teen-sentenced-for-2017-shooting-death-of-14005867.php
Teen sentenced for 2017 shooting death of mother's boyfriend
DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A Farmington teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of his mother's boyfriend.
WMUR-TV reports that 17-year-old James Belyea was sentenced Monday to 40 years to life in prison.
Belyea was 15 in March 2017 when prosecutors say he shot 33-year-old James LePrade in the head while he slept. The teen also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for shooting his mother, who survived.
Belyea initially was charged as a juvenile but the case was later transferred to adult court.
LePrade's obituary described him as an avid outdoorsman and Marine who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
