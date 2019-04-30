Teen pleads guilty to killing sex offender

AUBURN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky teenager has pleaded guilty to killing a convicted sex offender who lived nearby.

The Daily News reports 17-year-old Lance D'artagnan Lear of Auburn entered the plea Monday in Logan Circuit Court to charges of murder and arson. The plea agreement recommends a 20-year sentence.

Lear told the judge he went to Jerry Caudill's home on June 7, 2017 around 3 a.m. and set it on fire knowing Caudill was asleep inside. According to an affidavit from Logan Sheriff's Detective Kevin Bibb, Lear said he wanted to burn down Caudill's home "to make life hard due to Caudill hurting others."

State court records show Caudill was on probation after pleading guilty in 2013 to 36 counts of sexual abuse.

Lear was prosecuted as an adult. Sentencing is May 30.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com