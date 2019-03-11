Teen on house arrest on solicitation to commit murder charge

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old male suspected of solicitation to commit murder is under house arrest.

Ellsworth Police Capt. Troy Bires says the felony charge stems from threats of violence made among juveniles in a social media chat group.

Police as of Monday have not released further details, including the nature of the threats.

Bires says the Ellsworth teen is also charged with the misdemeanor crime of terrorizing. He's on probation for an unrelated 2018 offense.

Bires says a judge dismissed a separate conspiracy to commit murder charge against a 16-year-old male from Brewer, who's been released to grandparents on suspicion of terrorizing.

Superintendent Daniel Higgins in a recent letter said there's no threat of violence against Ellsworth schools.