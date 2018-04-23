Teen injured in Arkansas drive-by shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old is being treated at a Little Rock hospital after being shot in central Arkansas.

The Pine Bluff Police Department says officers responded to reports of gunshots Sunday night when they stopped a car with emergency flashers. The department says that the driver, 28-year-old Patrick Lambert, immediately stopped and told police that one of the passengers had been shot.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reports that Lambert told police that he was at a stop sign when a car pulled in front of his and began shooting. A female who was also in the car suffered minor injuries after being struck by debris.

The teen's name hasn't been released. The department says the teenager had a single gunshot wound to the head and that his condition is unknown.

Information from: Pine Bluff Commercial, http://www.pbcommercial.com