Teen girl stabbed in parking lot fight

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight in Connecticut.

Authorities say the girl was stabbed in the arm and chest in Hamden around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The girl has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim had been fighting with another girl in a parking lot. A search for the suspect is ongoing.