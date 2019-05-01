Teen expected to plead guilty to double shooting in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A teenager who shot two people he says jumped him during a drug deal gone wrong has agreed to plead guilty.

The Missoulian reports 18-year-old Dylan Conat is expected to plead guilty May 16 to felony criminal endangerment as part of a deal that calls for a five-year suspended sentence. He would be given credit for the eight months served in jail.

Prosecutors say Conat shot two boys at Missoula's Sentinel High School last year, one in the face and one in the chest.

Conat says he asked the boys if they wanted to buy marijuana and was attacked after the three walked to the school. He testified during a hearing that "there were two against one, so I didn't necessarily think they would stop when I told them to stop."

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com