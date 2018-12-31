Teen driver fleeing German police kills woman, injures son

BERLIN (AP) — German police say an 18-year-old driver trying to evade a highway patrol crashed into a stationary vehicle, killing a woman and injuring her son.

The dpa news agency reported Monday that the driver, who wasn't named, was seriously injured in the crash near Heppenheim in central Germany.

Police said the driver, who didn't have a license, had ignored officers' orders to stop before swerving into a rest area, where he slammed into the parked car.

The 39-year-old victim's husband was visiting the restroom when the crash occurred late Sunday. Their 10-year-old son was discharged from the hospital Monday.