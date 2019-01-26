Teen convicted of arranging parents' slayings resentenced

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted as a teenager of hiring a pair of classmates to kill his parents in their western Pennsylvania home more than two decades ago could now have a chance of parole beginning at age 76.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brian Samuel was sentenced in 1997 to two consecutive life terms without possibility of parole, but a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling required him to be resentenced.

The Beaver County Times reports that a judge last week sentenced Samuel to 30-year-to-life terms to be served consecutively, or an aggregate sentence of 60 years to life.

Prosecutors said he was 16 when he arranged the 1996 murders of William and Tresa Samuel in Aliquippa, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Pittsburgh, because they planned to cut him off from his generous grandparents.

Information from: Beaver County Times, http://www.timesonline.com/