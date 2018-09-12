Teen charged in fatal convenience store shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting one of two victims at a Minneapolis convenience store.

Demerio Davis is accused of killing 23-year-old Samuel Abron-Yeager during a confrontation at Emerson Food Market early Sunday. A criminal complaint says Davis and a second victim, 18-year-old Jamarius Shief, were talking with Abron-Yeager and another man. Davis and Shief left, but soon returned.

The complaint says Shief began punching one of the other men. Then Davis shot Abron-Yeager who pulled his own gun and fired several shots before collapsing. Authorities believe Abron-Yeager killed Shief.

Davis is expected to appear in court Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge.

The two deaths were among four weekend homicides in Minneapolis.